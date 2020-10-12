e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 20 held for travelling in Mumbai local trains with fake IDs

20 held for travelling in Mumbai local trains with fake IDs

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

40-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday for allegedly travelling with a fake identity (ID) card.

According to GRP officers, this is the fifth such arrest in October where an employee of a private office has been caught travelling with a fake ID card. From June to October 10, GRP has arrested more than 20 people for travelling with fake IDs.

In this recent case, the accused Deepak Pandhrinath Khedekar, a resident of Jogeshwari, was caught at Mumbai Central railway station.

Shailendra Dhivar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP said that Khedekar, an employee of a private security agency, was caught by the ticket checker at Churchgate railway station. Dhivar said that Khedekar was arrested and booked under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Khedekar.

At present, only emergency and essential service employees along with those working at banks and some other Union government bodies like MbPT and dabbawalas are allowed to travel in local trains during the period of the lockdown.

When Khedekar was asked for his ID card, he showed one with the seal of the station master’s office and QR code along with a fake signature.

Police are now investigating from where Khedekar obtained the fake ID card. “We are also investigating to find out whether there is a bigger nexus or gang involved in making fake ID cards,” said Dhivar.

In a drive to curb unauthorised commuters on local trains, the commercial department of Western Railway (WR) nabbed a man last Wednesday. Andheri government railway police (GRP) too, arrested a woman for using a fake identity card.

top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In