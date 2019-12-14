20 people detained for protesting

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:06 IST

Around 20 people, who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Marine Drive on Friday, were detained and taken to the police station. The protest was called by citizens’ groups after the bill received the President’s assent on Thursday night.

“We condemn this Act and the government’s decisions. The protestors were taken to the police station. We can’t even express against the government freely,” said Feroze Mithiborwala, co-convenor, Indian Muslim for Secular Democracy.