20-year-old pillion rider dies in accident in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:10 IST

Kalyan

A 20-year-old man, riding pillion on his friend’s two-wheeler, died in a road accident after he was hit by an autorickshaw at Mohane in Kalyan on Tuesday. The police have booked the unknown autorickshaw for rash and negligent driving. He is yet to be arrested.

Rakesh Gaikwad, a resident of Titwala, died on the spot due to severe injuries, said the Khadakpada police. The police have booked the unknown driver under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the police, Lalit Javras, 24, Gaikwad’s friend, were on the two-wheeler and heading towards their house in Titwala from Shahad. When they reached below a newly constructed bridge near the NPL company, a speeding autorickshaw coming from the front hit the two-wheeler. Javras suffered injuries on his should and leg. Gaikwad, who fell off the two-wheeler, suffered severe head injuries.

“It is a case of rash driving and we have booked the autorickshaw driver. We are yet to arrest him,”said a police officer from Khadakpada police station.