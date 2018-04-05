20-year-old toll naka staff near Mumbai injured as man drives into him

A 20-year-old toll naka employee suffered injuries after a four-wheeler driver denied paying Rs35 toll and drove his car into him at Modela check naka in Thane.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, after which a case was lodged by the Shrinagar police station. The accused, Vinod Shyamji Satra, 41, is a resident of Naupada, and has a garment business.

The toll naka employee, Nikhil Ravindra Suryawanshi, who was injured was given treatment and discharged later. Satra was arrested and released on bail.

Senior police inspector from Thane, Sulbha Patil said, “Satra was heading towards Thane from Mumbai when his car was stopped at the toll naka. He was asked to pay Rs35 which he denied. He then ran into Suryawanshi.”

“We checked the CCTV and found the accused’s car number,” patil said. A police officer from Thane said, “The employees were just doing their duty. The man would not have been injured, if Satra had agreed to pay up.”