20-yr-old held for stealing machine from Sion Hospital

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:06 IST

The Sion police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man for theft of a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) machine worth ₹1.5 lakh from Sion Hospital. VAC machine is used to help wounds heal.

The police said the accused Himanshu Shukla, 20, a resident of Sector 28, Nerul, has been arrested from Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, in the second week of March, the Sion police had registered a case against an unknown person after the machine was stolen from ward number 23 of the hospital. The Sion police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We registered a case and started investigations and went through the CCTV footages and CDR (call data record) of VAC machine suppliers. The accused was traced in the CCTV footage. He was seen putting the machine in a sack and walking out of the ward. The accused works for a firm that supplies VAC machines and was going to sell the machine at a cheaper rate,” said an officer.

The police, with the help of CCTV footage and local sources, arrested the accused from Navi Mumbai who was sent to jail custody.

“We have recovered the VAC machine stolen by the accused from the hospital. Shukla was produced in the court and was sent to jail custody,” said Lalita Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sion police station.