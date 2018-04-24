2010 attack on Shiv Sena leader: One accused acquitted, two at large

Kharpu, one of the three accused arrested for shooting at Shiv Sena worker Sachin Sawant, 46, in 2010 was acquitted in 2016, according to the Kurar police. Two others, Samar Yadav and shooter Jayendra Singh alias Debu, are still at large.

Sawant was shot dead in Kandivli on Sunday night. According to the Kurar police, in June 2010, the trio barged into Sawant’s office next to his home in Ganesh Krupa chawl and fired at Sawant.

Sawant’s younger brother Sanjay said, “I was with him before the incident. I left to have food at my house, which was in the vicinity. Soon, others too left. The accused then barged into the office. They fired a bullet which grazed his stomach. He ran after him, but the accused got away.”

The Kurar police as well as the crime branch sources said they are revisiting the case and are trying to trace Kharpu. The 2010 attack was over the same SRA project, said police.

Sawant was a site supervisor at an under-construction plot in Malad (E) being handled by Akash Developers.