e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 2019 Dongri bldg collapse: Police arrest four trustees

2019 Dongri bldg collapse: Police arrest four trustees

mumbai Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:32 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Dongri police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with the building collapse in Dongri that killed 13 people, including an infant, in July 2019. According to the police, the arrested accused are Safdar Karmali, 73; Barkat Unea, 67; Shabbir Mukadam, 63; and Ali Shroff, 45 — all four are trustees of the building.

The arrests come after the Bombay high court directed the police to take action against relevant people for the collapse. Since nobody was held responsible after the collapse, Huma Jariwala, who lost her 28-year-old brother and niece in the mishap, through advocate Yusuf Iqbal Yusuf and Zain Jahid Shroof filed a petition in the HC seeking direction to the police and authorities to initiate action against the trustees of the building. Following this, the HC issued notice to the police and other authorities.

Sangram Singh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, confirmed the arrests. The accused were produced in court and have been remanded in jail custody for 14 days.

Dongri police submitted a 800-page charge sheet in the court after taking statements of 76 witnesses and documents from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and report from the fire brigade and other departments.

Advocate Kailash Bhatt, appearing for the trustees, filed an application for bail following which the court asked the police to file its reply by Monday.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news