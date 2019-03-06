2019 Swachh Bharat Survekshan: Mumbai slips to 49th rank from last year’s 18th

The city ranked 49th among 425 cities in the 2019 Swachh Bharat Survekshan, in a steep drop from its last year’s 18th rank.

Among the 43 cities from Maharashtra, Mumbai stood 11th.

Mumbai scored 65% in the overall category and 68% in citizen feedback, compared to last year’s 79% overall and 86% in citizen feedback. The city, however, won the Best Capital City in Innovation and Best Practices award.

While the overall rankings question the civic body’s claims of achieving 80% waste segregation, BMC officials blamed the poor response from citizens and garbage cess norm for the drop.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of A ward and BMC’s nodal officer for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said, “The new category of star rating, which was not there last year, hit the rankings. One of the primary conditions to secure 3-star rating was garbage cess, which we don’t collect.”

Officials said the criteria were stringent compared to last year, with conditions such as 100% sewerage network, closure of all dumping grounds, agency for construction and demolition waste, more than 80% of the waste should be processed, 100% segregation and processing of waste by all bulk generators.

The civic body shut down the Mulund dumping ground officially in October 2018, which will now house a debris processing unit.

The civic body has also claimed to have reduced waste generation from 9,000 tonnes to 7,000 tonnes daily in the past year.

Mumbai won the innovation award thanks to its five-star public toilet at Marine Drive and the waste-to-energy project at Pali Hill.

The government acknowledged the public-private partnership in building Marine Drive Toilet, with innovative practices such as solar panels, vacuum technology and free services, and citizen partnership in the Pali Hill waste-to-energy plant.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the state and citizens for their positive response to the Swachh Bharat survey.

Maharashtra was also among the top three best performing states in this year’s survey, bagging 46 of the 198 awards.

Of the 500 open-defecation-free cities in the country, 150 are from Maharashtra.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 23:52 IST