21% rise in Hepatitis A and E cases in Mumbai over 3 years

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:22 IST

The city, within eleven months this year, recorded more Hepatitis A and E cases than in 2018 and 2017, after seeing a drop in cases last year. According to civic data, in 2019, the city registered 1,494 cases till November, already surpassing the 2017 total by 21%. Doctors blamed the surge in infections on consumption of contaminated food.

In 2017, the city saw 1,234 cases of Hepatitis A and E, which then reduced to 1,147 in 2018, data showed. However, this year, the number of cases increased even as Mumbai topped the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) list on the quality of tap water. Civic data revealed that the highest number of cases was recorded in June and July, at 282 and 270 respectively.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), at least three people get diagnosed with water-borne Hepatitis A and E daily. Hepatitis is broadly divided into two categories — blood-borne B and C and water-borne A and E. The latter two are contagious liver infections that spread through contaminated food or water or contact. The symptoms take five-six weeks to emerge. If not treated in time, both these infections can be fatal.

This year, one death was reported in May. However, this seems significant compared to last year, when the BMC didn’t record any deaths due to the infection. “Mumbai has one of the safest tap-water systems in India. So, the water can’t be blamed, except for a few patches where conditions are unhygienic and can lead to contamination of water,” said a senior BMC official from the public health department.

Doctors in the city also agreed that the quality of water was not to be blamed. They blamed the surge on consumption of unhealthy food.

“People consume food from outside almost on a daily basis. They also eat food from roadside stalls, which use unhygienic water to cook food. They wash dishes and cups in the same contaminated water. This may be the leading cause of the spread of infection among people,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician, Bombay Hospital.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), annually, there are an estimated 20 million Hepatitis E infections and over 57,000 Hepatitis E-related deaths. Globally, there are an estimated 1.4 million cases of Hepatitis A every year.

With New Year around the corner, doctors have cautioned people against too much food and water from outside. “Every year during New Year, we receive a large number of patients with symptoms — a surge of almost 10-15% in cases. So, it is always suggested to carry water bottles from home to avoid drinking water from outside. Also, avoid having juices from stations or food from roadside,” said Dr Akash Shukla, gastroenterologist from Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, Sion.