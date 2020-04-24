e-paper
22-year-old arrested for morphing CM’s photo on social media

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:52 IST
Suraj Ojha
The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested a 22-year-old resident of Panvel for allegedly morphing the images of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister Aditya Thackeray.

According to the police the accused Paresh Borse, a resident of Panvel, was arrested based on a complaint by advocate Sunny Jain. Jain said, “The accused had morphed the image of the CM and his son onto a photograph of pallbearers.” The CM and his son, in the image, were two pallbearers and the coffin had Maharashtra written on it.

An officer from BKC police station said, “Following Jain’s complaint we registered an FIR against the Facebook account user under sections 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code,”

“We later took help from Mumbai police’s technical team and arrested the accused from Navi Mumbai. We have removed his Facebook post,” said another officer.

