22-year-old Goregaon man murders colleague, arrested

A 22-year-old man, working at a garment shop in Goregaon, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his colleague at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) during a fight. The Vikhroli police claim that the accused used to suspect the victim of stealing from the shop.

According to the Vikhroli police, the victim, Gufran Khan, 22, had joined the shop a month ago and there were frequent fights between him and the accused, Shahbaz Khan.

“Shahbaz accused Gufran of stealing items from the shop,” said Sanjay Joshi, senior inspector. “Shahbaz claimed that Gufran took him to JVLR in an auto where they allegedly had an argument at 12.30am. A scuffle ensued, during which Shahbaz slashed Gufran’s neck,” said Joshi. Gufran then informed his employer, after which he fell unconscious, while Shahbaz fled.

A passerby rushed Gufran to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed and Shahbaz was arrested for murder. While their workplace feud seems to be the reason behind the murder, the police said they are investigating the case in detail.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:25 IST