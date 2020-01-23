22-year-old man kills brother over ₹200, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:28 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Nirmal Nagar police on Wednesday for causing the death of his elder brother.

According to Nirmal Nagar police, the fight took place on Wednesday afternoon after Shetty suspected that Ramesh had taken ₹200 from his wallet. During the confrontation, Shetty hit Ramesh and then pushed him into a 6-foot-deep nullah in Bandra (East). Ramesh, who did not know how to swim, drowned.

Eyewitnesses had alerted Nirmal Nagar police, but Shetty managed to escape before their arrival.

Sangran Pache, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We informed the fire brigade, which sent a team and fished out Ramesh’s body.”

A police team then visited Shetty’s residence to arrest him, but could not find him. Later in the evening, Shetty was arrested near Bandra Terminus.