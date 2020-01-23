e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 22-year-old man kills brother over ₹200, arrested

22-year-old man kills brother over ₹200, arrested

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:28 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Nirmal Nagar police on Wednesday for causing the death of his elder brother.

According to Nirmal Nagar police, the fight took place on Wednesday afternoon after Shetty suspected that Ramesh had taken ₹200 from his wallet. During the confrontation, Shetty hit Ramesh and then pushed him into a 6-foot-deep nullah in Bandra (East). Ramesh, who did not know how to swim, drowned.

Eyewitnesses had alerted Nirmal Nagar police, but Shetty managed to escape before their arrival.

Sangran Pache, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We informed the fire brigade, which sent a team and fished out Ramesh’s body.”

A police team then visited Shetty’s residence to arrest him, but could not find him. Later in the evening, Shetty was arrested near Bandra Terminus.

top news
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News