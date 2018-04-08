22nd FIR registered against Mumbai realty firm for duping buyers

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials have registered a first information report (FIR) against Kamala Landmark group after a Santacruz-based trading company owner claimed to have been duped of Rs2.39crores by the real estate company. The complainant, Kishor Lahrani, director of Sudakshina Private Trading Ltd, said that the company had sold to him a commercial gala, which had also been sold to another buyer.

This is the 22nd FIR lodged against Kamala Landmark group for duping home and commercial office buyers. Four directors of the company, who allegedly cheated over 250 people of Rs300 crore, are currently in jail. They will soon be taken into custody by EOW.

In his complaint, Lahrani has claimed that he purchased a unit at Kamala Corporate Park in Andheri (East) — a commercial project of the company — for Rs2.39crore. He had been given the relevant agreement papers, which were not registered and granted a temporary possession letter on March 4, 2013.

However, later Lahrani discovered that the same unit had also been sold to one Subodh Shah on May 16, 2016, along with bogus agreement papers. Lahrani took up the issue with officials of the corporate park, but received no response. After learning that the directors — Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain, Ketan Shah and Ramesh Jain — had previously been involved in similar cheating cases, he registered a case against the four with EOW.

“We have registered a complaint under sections 409, 420,465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4, 5, 13, and 14 (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA). They have been charged with cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy,” said an EOW officer.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the cases of fraud against Kamala Landmark group.