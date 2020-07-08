e-paper
Mumbai News / 23-year-old arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

23-year-old arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:16 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Santacruz police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping two minors.

According to police, a missing complaint of children aged 13 and 15 years was filed by a 34-year-old woman on July 4. Her children had stepped out of the house and had not returned home. She approached the police after she could not find them in the neighbourhood. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) against an unknown person.

Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector from Santacruz police station said, “We scanned the CCTV footage, and saw that the girls hired an autorickshaw from Santacruz. After reaching Bandra they boarded a taxi to Dharavi. We then arrested the accused from Dharavi and rescued both the kids.”

“The medical examination report showed that one of the girls was sexually assaulted by the accused. We have now booked the accused of sexual assault under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso),” said Koregaonkar.

