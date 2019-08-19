23-year-old man held for ramming car into four vehicles at Haji Ali

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:19 IST

The Tardeo police have arrested a 23-year-old man for rash driving after he crashed his vehicle into multiple vehicles on Sunday, injuring one motorist.

The police sent the accused for medical tests to Sir JJ Hospital and are awaiting the report to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yash Sanjay Gargi, a businessman from Chembur. Mitul Kishore Kumar Shah, 21, a resident of Kamathipura, was injured in the crash and has been listed as the complainant in the case.

The incident took place on around 12.15am near Haji Ali junction. Gargi was driving his car and hit Shah’s motorcycle before ramming into three other vehicles.

“Shah was shifted by his friends and passersby to Bhatia Hospital, where the doctors found that he had suffered a fracture to his back. He is now undergoing treatment,” said an officer from Tardeo police station.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have arrested the accused for rash driving and are further investigating the matter,” said the officer.

