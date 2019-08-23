235 suggestions on hacking of 1,600 trees for infra projects in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:42 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received around 235 suggestions and objections on Thursday during a public hearing, over its plan to cut around 1,600 trees for two infrastructure projects – the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Vakola-Kurla elevated road.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) sent a proposal to cut the trees on the 10.38km-long bridge for the MTHL project for approval from the civic body’s tree authority to ease connectivity on the bridge. According to the rules, the BMC’s garden department has to invite suggestions and objections from citizens before allowing the cutting of the trees. While 135 suggestions and objections were received for the MTHL project, about 100 responses were for the Vakola-Kurla connector.

A senior BMC official said, “Most of the responses from the citizens stated that the feasibility of the project and the felling of trees at this length for the two projects need to be reconsidered before the projects are given a go-ahead.”

Two individuals have also expressed their support for the project. “Two individuals came for the hearing on Thursday and submitted a letter that had signatures of 90 citizens in support of the felling of the trees to make way for the infra projects. This is the first time that we have received a response supporting a project, which has to be initiated by cutting trees,” the official said.

For the MTHL project, 1,004 trees are likely to be affected, of which the authorities plan to cut 454 trees and transplant around 550 trees. In his response to the invitation on suggestions and objections for the MTHL project, activist Zoru Bathena said, “When the MMRDA had planned to construct the projects without the need to cut a single tree, how can they make changes now and seek the felling of 1,004 trees?”

A day prior to the hearing, the tree authority held back a proposal to cut over 2,000 trees in Aarey for the Metro-3 carshed construction.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:42 IST