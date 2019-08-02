24 ex-Armymen to keep vehicles in line at Elphinstone Rd, Parel

mumbai

Twenty-four ex-servicemen from the Indian Army are ensuring Mumbaiites don’t park illegally in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) G South ward that covers Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel.

The ward has signed a contract of 11 months, for the multistorey public parking lot (PPL) on Senapati Bapat Road, the area within 500 metres of this parking lot and two other streets identified by the traffic police as no-parking zones, even though they fall outside the 500-meter radius of the PPL – Senapati Bapat Road and Appasaheb Marathe road.

Devendra Kumar Jain, assistant municipal commissioner of the G south ward, said, “Ex-servicemen come with the discipline and honesty of the Indian Army. At ward level, we are assured that our streets will be free of unauthorised parking, as the task is in capable hands.”

The ex-servicemen will work in two shifts – from 7am to 3pm, and 3pm to 10pm, with a team of 12 in each shift.

As the BMC started to impose Rs. 10,000 fine for unauthorised street parking from July 7, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular, directing assistant commissioners to look for ex-servicemen to check for illegal parking in the city.

On an urgent basis, the G South ward got the ex-servicemen for a short duration for time.

A senior civic officer from the G South ward, who is working with the team, said, “It has been a great experience working with them. On the first day, we decided to impose the fine, all ex-servicemen were ready in crisp uniforms, and whistles at 6.45am sharp, for their 7am shift. We want to continue with that discipline and have formalised our contract with them.”

