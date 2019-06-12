25-year-old booked for raping teen in Bandra

The Bandra police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman on multiple occasions between June 2018 and January in Bandra. The accused also made recorded the act to blackmail the woman.

The complainant is a Vakola resident. In 2018, she visited her grandparents in Uttar Pradesh (UP), where the accused, who is her grandparents’ neighbour, befriended the woman’s brother.

An officer from the Bandra police station said, “The accused came to the city in 2018 and acquired the woman’s number from her brother. He then called her to meet him in Bandra. As she was familiar with the accused, she agreed to meet him.”

When the woman reached the spot, he raped her.

“His friend was also at the spot. We are yet to ascertain if the accused’s friend made the video. The accused threated to make the video viral, and raped her seven times using the video, In January, he returned to his village,” the officer added.

The police said the accused also stole earrings, phone and cash worth Rs 15,000 from the woman. On June 10, the woman approached the police, after which the accused was booked for rape. A team will now go to the accused’s village in UP.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 05:53 IST