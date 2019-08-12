25-year-old man arrested for assaulting traffic constable in Mumbai

mumbai

A 25-year-old man from Kalina was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable after being stopped for a traffic violation in Santacruz (East) on Saturday.

According to the Vakola police, on Saturday, complainant Sanjay Walke, 39, was posted at Razak junction in Santacruz. Around 7pm, the arrested accused Kalim Shaikh tried jumping the signal but was blocked by Walke, the police said. Shaikh got angry and started abusing Walke. Walke pulled out his mobile phone and started clicking photos of Shaikh’s car. On seeing this, Shaikh stepped out of his car and punched Walke in his chest, the police said. Shaikh then got into the car and sped away. He was later arrested from Tilak Nagar area.

Meanwhile, two clean-up marshals of BMC were arrested on Sunday for extorting ₹400 from a person. Ghatkopar police said the accused extorted money from the complainant after they found him spitting on the road.

