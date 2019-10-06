25-year-old man held for molesting woman at Kharghar

mumbai

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:04 IST

A 25-year-old man from Mankhurd, who allegedly molested a woman from Kharghar on September 29, was arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch (central unit) on Friday.

According to the police, Anil Kumar Valmiki molested the 38-year-old woman when she was walking along the road.

“As the woman raised an alarm, the accused ran away from the spot. She registered an FIR the next day at Kharghar police station,” said a crime branch officer.

The police started srutinising the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the accused running away from the spot. They also circulated the clips of the footages and found that the accused is a resident of Mankhurd.

“Our team reached his house at Jai Hind Nagar on Friday and arrested him. We have booked him under Sections 354 and 354d of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded in police custody,” the officer said.

“We are investigating to find out if he has any criminal record,” he further said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 01:04 IST