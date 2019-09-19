26 detained at Big B’s bungalow

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:31 IST

Juhu police detained 26 people on Thursday for protesting against cutting of trees at Aarey Milk Colony. The protestors had gathered outside actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu. Most of the detained are students and all of them have been released. The protestors had gathered outside Pratiksha, one of Bachchan’s Juhu residences, around 2.30pm, because the actor had tweeted in praise of the Metro on September 17.

The tweet was not well-received by those against the BMC’s decision to cut more than 2,000 trees in Aarey Milk Colony for the Metro-3 car shed. “We made a diary entry of the incident,” said a police officer.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:31 IST