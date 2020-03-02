e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 26-year-old held for sexual assault on college student

26-year-old held for sexual assault on college student

mumbai Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:01 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for sexually assaulting a college student and her friends at Vikhroli.

Police are also searching for two more accused who used to harass the victims daily and pass lewd comments. The accused was identified as Sachin Bhoye.

Police said the victim is a 20-year-old woman studying in a college at Vikhroli.

The victim in her statement to the police said she went to the college with five to six of her friends.

“On February 27, the victim’s group of around five girls and a boy met at Vikhroli railway station and started walking towards the college. The accused and his friends were sitting at the roadside and passed lewd comments when the students walked past them,” said a police officer. “ When the victim and her friends were passing through the road, the accused drove his bike dangerously close to them. When one of the friends asked him to ride carefully, the accused and his friend threatened them and sexually assaulted the victim,” said a police officer.

On February 29, the women approached Vikhroli police and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. “We have registered a case and arrested the accused in the early hours of Sunday. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody. We are searching for the other two people involved in the case,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News