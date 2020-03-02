26-year-old held for sexual assault on college student

mumbai

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for sexually assaulting a college student and her friends at Vikhroli.

Police are also searching for two more accused who used to harass the victims daily and pass lewd comments. The accused was identified as Sachin Bhoye.

Police said the victim is a 20-year-old woman studying in a college at Vikhroli.

The victim in her statement to the police said she went to the college with five to six of her friends.

“On February 27, the victim’s group of around five girls and a boy met at Vikhroli railway station and started walking towards the college. The accused and his friends were sitting at the roadside and passed lewd comments when the students walked past them,” said a police officer. “ When the victim and her friends were passing through the road, the accused drove his bike dangerously close to them. When one of the friends asked him to ride carefully, the accused and his friend threatened them and sexually assaulted the victim,” said a police officer.

On February 29, the women approached Vikhroli police and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. “We have registered a case and arrested the accused in the early hours of Sunday. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody. We are searching for the other two people involved in the case,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.