26-year-old labourer from UP killed in Thane

A 26-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to the city a couple of months ago was killed on Tuesday while he was sleeping outside his house in Shildaighar.

The victim, Jamil Nashibdar Khan, used to work in a godown and was staying in Thane along with his four brothers. Police said when Khan’s brother woke up in the morning, he saw Khan had three deep injuries on his head, possibly made with some sharp weapon. As they tried to wake him up, Khan did not respond. He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Suhsil Jawle, senior inspector, Shildaighar police station, said, “After Khan was declared dead, his brothers alerted us and a team was rushed to the hospital. We took down their statements and a case was lodged under the murder section of the IPC.” The Thane crime branch and a police team are searching for the accused. Jawle said, “The three attacks were made with some sharp weapon. We are also checking the nearby CCTV and will also question his brothers if they had an argument. We will question other labourers he worked with.”

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was killed in Ambernath. N Patil, inspector from Ambernath police station said, “The man was found without a head in Jawsai village in the hill area. The head was found 500m away with skin of the head removed with some sharp weapon. He has not been identified yet and we are also checking the mobile tower location to nab the accused.”

Police said the man was almost naked and had XV Chand tattooed on his hand. His intestine was also removed, said the police.