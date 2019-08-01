26-year-old tweets to Zomato for refund, loses Rs. 70K to ‘executive’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:59 IST

Aarey Sub Police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly posing as a Zomato executive and duping a 26-year-old-man of Rs. 70,000 on the pretext of providing him a refund. Police said the accused had found the victim by tracking Zomato’s Twitter account, which the latter had tagged seeking a refund.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a senior analyst in a bank, had ordered food through the Zomato app on July 24. However, after the delivery, he wanted to return it, and also sought a refund. He then tweeted to Zomato asking for a refund and posted his mobile number.

Within 45 minutes, the victim got a call from a man, who claimed to be a Zomato executive. The caller allegedly told the victim that his money would be refunded and asked him the PIN for his BHIM app.

After the victim provided him the PIN, the fraudster withdrew Rs. 70,000 using the same within 10 minutes. Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the police the same day and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

In an email reply to HT, a Zomato spokesperson said they constantly remind users that chat and email are their first channels of care. “We never ever request users to share their personal/bank account details. For all their queries, they can reach out to us via email or the chat support on the app. We are also sharing similar messages with our all users and are soon going to display it on our app,” the spokesperson said.

Cyber advocate Vicky Shah, however, said the complainant may not have given all relevant information. “Just by giving the BHIM PIN, transactions cannot be completed. The fraudster must have sent requests multiple times as the transaction limit for BHIM app is Rs. 20,000,” said Shah.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 04:59 IST