266 FIRs in a day; more in containment zone regions

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:10 IST

The Mumbai Police since Saturday, started registering more FIRs in regions with maximum containment zones and in a first, residents in western suburbs are volunteering to help police in maintaining the lockdown. Police is also trying to facilitate supply of essentials in containment zones.

A total of 266 FIRs were registered on Saturday across Mumbai for lockdown violation. Around 423 people were booked and 285 were arrested. Maximum FIRs were registered in central region (80), followed by west (69), east (50), north (43) and south (24). In the initial days of lockdown, as reported by HT, more FIRs were being filed in east and north regions, unlike on Saturday.

The central region comprises of BMC’s G south ward (Worli, Worli Koliwada) with total 246 cases and E ward (Mumbai Central-Byculla) with 111 cases. This is followed by west region comprising of H East ward (Khar East, Santacruz East and Bandra East) with 67 cases and K west ward ( Vile Parle West to Andheri West to Jogeshwari West) with 61 cases.

Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “We are ensuring smooth supply of essentials, especially in containment zones and hot spots.”

Locals in Santacruz have also teamed up with Vakola police to help them keep a tab on containment zones. Kailash Avhad, senior inspector, Vakola police station, said, “There are 16 containment zones in my jurisdiction with 27 Covid-19 positive patients staying in them. We have deployed our staff at each spot who patrol the zones round the clock. We also took help of locals who have volunteered from each containment zone. They are like our eyes and ears.”

170 cyber-crime FIRs related to Covid-19 in state, 32 arrested

“Since the lockdown till date, a total of 177 cases (170 FIR and 7 NC) were registered regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra. In these cases 32 people were arrested and 108 have been identified. Out of the total registered cases, 88 are of hate speech. Notices have been issued to all concerned social media platforms and so far 32 posts havee been removed,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber department.

38,647 FIRs for lockdown violation

A total of 38,647 FIRs have been registered for lockdown violation, 23, 554 vehicles have been seized for using them without a valid reason and a fine of Rs 1.34 crore has been collected. About 497 people who violated home quarantine orders have been booked.

Till Sunday morning, a total of 63,829 calls related to Covid-19 were received on number 100 across the state and 17,396 of them were from Mumbai.

(with inputs from Pratik Salunke)