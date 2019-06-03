27-year-old cyber fraudster who duped citizen of Rs 90K held in UP

A 27-year-old cyber-fraudster from Uttar Pradesh (UP) was recently arrested by Bandra police for allegedly cheating several people across India. The accused was traced after he allegedly duped a retired banker from Bandra of ₹90,000 in March using a fake bank website.

Police said the accused, Ram Ashish Faujdar Singh, a Mughalsarai resident, worked on a ship. Based on technical evidence, a team led by sub-inspector Sachin Choudhari arrested Singh from his home a few days ago. He was brought to Mumbai on Sunday. The team seized 379 SIM cards, 266 debit cards, 21 Aadhaar cards, 12 voter cards, 32 passbooks, 13 phones, and four pan cards, from his home. Police said Singh used to create fake web-pages of e-wallets or banks and fake dating profiles. He used trick his victims into entering their financial details on the sites and used it to clone their cards or withdraw money from their accounts.

The 60-year-old Bandra resident had approached the police on March 30 alleging he was duped by a woman, posing as a travel agency executive, on March 15. He alleged the woman called and told him his number was selected for a free cruise. He was asked to pay ₹100 through a link, but after he entered his details, there was some error and he was asked to re-login. He later realised ₹90,000 was deducted from his account through 10 transactions. His netbanking password and ID were also changed. The woman is also a wanted accused in the case, said the police.

