e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

28-year-old slits aunt’s throat in Santacruz

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:32 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Vakola police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly murdering his aunt on Tuesday. The victim’s brother said the accused killed her owing to a dispute over a structure in a chawl at Santacruz.

The incident took place around 3pm at Shinde chawl when the victim, Sangeeta Naik, was returning home from a nearby clinic. “Her nephew, Sameer, who was waiting for her, stabbed her and slit her throat,” Kailash Awhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station said. Locals rushed Naik to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Naik’s brother Sagar Shinde, has alleged that she was murdered because Sameer wanted the possession of the ground-plus-one structure, where Naik was staying. “Sameer has a 50% ownership of that room, but he wanted the full possession of the structure,” Shinde said.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News