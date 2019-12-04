28-year-old slits aunt’s throat in Santacruz

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:32 IST

Vakola police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly murdering his aunt on Tuesday. The victim’s brother said the accused killed her owing to a dispute over a structure in a chawl at Santacruz.

The incident took place around 3pm at Shinde chawl when the victim, Sangeeta Naik, was returning home from a nearby clinic. “Her nephew, Sameer, who was waiting for her, stabbed her and slit her throat,” Kailash Awhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station said. Locals rushed Naik to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Naik’s brother Sagar Shinde, has alleged that she was murdered because Sameer wanted the possession of the ground-plus-one structure, where Naik was staying. “Sameer has a 50% ownership of that room, but he wanted the full possession of the structure,” Shinde said.