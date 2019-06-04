3 arrested for stealing revolver, live rounds

Three persons were arrested by Sion police for breaking into a residence and stealing a licensed revolver and 42 rounds of bullets belonging to the son of a deceased assistant commissioner of police. The accused also stole silver items worth ₹1.85 lakh.

One of the accused confessed that he had taken the revolver in order to scare people in his locality and imitate Bollywood heroes.

According to the police, the three arrested accused have been identified as Jaya Pradeep Sambharkar alias Santosh, 31; Babu Jamalluddin Khan, 35; and Ganesh alias Mama Vaidya, 47.

The complainant Kirtikumar Karanje, 51, the son of late assistant commissioner of police, Kashinath Karanje, resides at Shivneri co-operative housing society in Sion. The incident took place between May 25 and 26 when the family was away on vacation.

“₹1.85 lakh worth silver ornaments, a 32-bore licenced revolver and 42 rounds worth ₹1 lakh were missing,” said a police officer. Lalita Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sion police station, confirmed that a case of housebreaking and theft has been registered against the three.

“The three accused were arrested on May 31 and remanded in police custody till June 6,” said Bhagyashri Mulik, police sub-inspector. A fourth accused is still on the run. The revolver, live rounds and silver ornaments worth ₹40,000 have been recovered.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 05:31 IST