3 directors of institute booked for cheating

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:56 IST

Three directors of an educational management institution were booked for cheating at least 20 people of ₹57.5 lakh by promising seats in medical colleges.

The APMC police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against the trio following the complaint of a Borivli-based grocer. The complainant Jaamil Khan, 63, was inquiring about medical colleges for his daughter, who passed HSC this year.

Khan told the police that he learnt of ‘Aspire Study India’ – the agency which promised to provide admissions in medical colleges. Khan approached the Vashi office of the institution with educational certificates of his daughter on August 26.

Manish Rawat, Vivek Tiwari and Vivek Kaushik, who introduced themselves as directors of the firm, explained to him how they can help secure admission for his daughter.

The directors told Khan he would need to pay ₹10 lakh every year for the 4.5-year duration of MBBS course. Apart from this, Rs3 lakh has to be paid to the firm for their services and ₹5.65 lakh for the college admission. They said another ₹1.35 lakh should be paid to the firm after admission.

Khan paid ₹3-lakh fees to the firm a day after the meeting. The directors told Khan that his daughter would get admission in Dr Ulhas Patil medical college in Jalgaon.

The firm also drew up an affidavit and asked him to transfer ₹5.65 lakh to the college when he visits the college.

“As per the firm directors’ instruction, I went to the college in September. The directors had switched off their phones two days before my visit to the college. After reaching there, I learnt more people have been tricked by the accused into paying up for the admissions,” said Khan in his complaint.

An officer from APMC police said they are investigating the case and will record statements of the college authorities to ascertain if anyone from ‘Aspire Study’ had established contact with them prior to floating such a scheme.

The police have recorded statements of other complainants, who have collectively lost ₹57.5 lakh. “Nineteen more complainants said they were cheated in a similar way. The accused have not been arrested,” said Satish Nikam, senior inspector at APMC police station.