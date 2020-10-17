3 injured in 2 separate hit-and-run accidents in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

Three men were injured in two separate accidents in hit-and-run cases in Turbhe and Nerul in the last two days. In both incidents, the accused drivers fled.

On Friday, at around 7.45 pm, Ejaz Idrisi, 28, a barber, was leaving for his Mumbra residence along with his acquaintance Harish, who works in a neighbouring real estate office in Navi Mumbai. Idrisi was riding his bike while Harish was riding pillion.

As the duo reached Mahape, a speeding pick-up truck hit their bike from the rear. Due to the impact, Idrisi suffered a fractured leg while Harish sustained minor injuries on his leg.

Soon after hitting the bike, the truck driver sped up and fled the spot.

“A police vehicle was patrolling in the area when the constables spotted the accused driver escaping. The police van then chased the truck but he left the vehicle mid-way and fled on foot,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

In another incident, 25-year-old Vivek Pavde, a Chembur resident, was travelling on a scooty in Nerul when an unidentified car hit his bike from the rear and he fell on the ground. Pavde, a media research executive, sustained minor injuries on his leg. The car fled towards Karave village.

Police have registered cases of speeding and rash driving and causing hurt against the unknown persons in both incidents at Turbhe and Nerul police stations.