3 lakh cops take poll position to ensure you can vote peacefully

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:22 IST

A total of three lakh police personnel will be on ground across Maharashtra on Monday, as the state votes for the Assembly elections.

Milind Bharambe, special inspector general, law and order, Maharashtra Police, told Hindustan Times, “We have deployed three lakh police personnel for patrolling. Of these, two lakh are from the Maharashtra Police, 45,000 from Maharashtra Home Guards and 20,000 from home guards from the neighbouring states.”

“We have 350 companies of paramilitary forces, with each company comprising 100 personnel. We have got three helicopters to monitor the Gadchiroli district. All adequate security measures have been taken,” he said.

As part of its preventive action since September 21, when the model code of conduct came into effect, the Maharashtra Police have cracked down on 98,673 suspected criminal elements. Of the 98,673, notices have been served to 55,734 people under different sections of the CrPC, making them undertake interim bonds and later final bonds to ensure good behaviour during the election period, failing which appropriate action will be taken.

The state police have executed non-bailable warrants against the remaining 41,910 people. A total of 37,950 licensed firearms have been seized from people temporarily to ensure they are not misused. Apart from these weapons, another 1,029 firearms and weapons have been seized from criminals under the Arms Act.

A total of 19,167 nakabandis were put up across the state till Sunday, leading to seizures worth ₹68 crore. Of the seizures, ₹23 crore was collected in cash and liquor worth ₹8.20 crore was found. Drugs and other narcotic substances worth ₹19.49 crore were seized, while gold and silver worth ₹17.31 crore were found.

Meanwhile, on social media, a 40-member team of police officers and constables from Maharashtra Cyber police reported over 400 posts of fake news, rumours, hate speeches and inflammatory content to the Election Commission. Dr Balsing Rajput, Maharashtra Cyber, SP, said, “We have been monitoring and gathering intelligence inputs from various social media platforms. We have updated the EC, which will take further appropriate action.”

The officer said that most of the objectionable posts were found by their teams on Twitter and Facebook.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:22 IST