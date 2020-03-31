3 new Covid-19 patients in Worli Koliwada worked alongside infected doctor

mumbai

Three new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Worli Koliwada and the adjoining Janata Nagar and Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 12 in the area. A 60-year-old resident of Worli Koliwada, who had died in Nair Hospital on Monday, was also revealed to be positive for Covid-19 after his test results were confirmed on Tuesday.

Of the three latest patients, one man worked as a technician with the doctor at Saifee Hospital who also tested positive for Covid19 last week. The other two were staff nurses who worked with the same doctor, according to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

On Sunday, when the first four persons from Worli Koliwada tested positive for the coronavirus, the BMC revealed that neither had a history of travel or close contact with a person who had traveled to another affected country.

However, when asked if the most recent infected persons, who were in contact with the Saifee Hospital doctor, could be traced as the origin of the spread of Covid-19 in Worli Koliwada, the BMC official said, “It is too early to say this. The results of these three persons came only today. We are examining this possibility.”

The G South ward, that has jurisdiction over Worli Koliwada, also recorded 15 other cases up from 12 reported on Monday, all of them from a single chawl at Elphinstone Road. A food vendor living in this chawl tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24. She died three days later.