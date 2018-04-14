30-year-old Mumbai man rapes woman, films it, extorts Rs 6 lakh

The Santacruz police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old man, who allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman, filmed the act and then extorted money from her.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped multiple times by the accused after which she approached the police.

“We received the complaint on April 6. In her complaint, the woman, who is the mother of two children, said she met the man for the first time in Dubai where she was working a few years ago. She got divorced before she went to Dubai. She said they became friends there,” said an officer, requesting anonymity. “She said the man raped her in Dubai and then multiple times in Mumbai and even made a video of it. She said he threatened to make the video public.”

The woman then allegedly paid Rs6,09,000 to the accused to ensure he did not make the video public. Cops suspect that the woman decided to register an FIR after the man demanded more money.

A case was registered under sections of rape, voyeurism and extortion, under the IPC. Police have recorded the victim’s statement.

“A team investigating the matter is being sent to nab the accused. We are yet to recover the alleged video which the victim claims is with the accused. Once we get it, technical evidence can be added,” he said.