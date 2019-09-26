30-yr-old man gropes woman in Mumbai, held

mumbai

A 30-year-old homeless man, who had come to the city to look for a job, allegedly groped a 27-year-old woman and kissed her neck in Andheri (West) on Tuesday. The woman raised an alarm, following which he was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to the police.

The accused, identified as Majid Ali Malik, lived on a footpath at Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari (West). According to the Amboli police, Malik has refused to reveal where he hails from.

The complainant is a Kandivli resident and works at an ad agency in Andheri, said police. On Tuesday at 7.45pm, she was on her way home from work when the incident took place. According to her statement, Malik grabbed her from behind and kissed her on the neck. She then screamed for help and passers-by caught hold of the accused.

The complainant’s friend, who was in the area, rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The accused was taken to the police station and charged under section 354 (use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. “He has been remanded in police custody,” said a police officer.

Deepaj Kajve, senior inspector of Amboli police station, said, “We are investigating whether he has a criminal record of sexual offences and if he is wanted in any other case.”

