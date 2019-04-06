32-year-old woman held for biting lady constable in Mumbai

A 32-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Azad Maidan police on Friday for allegedly biting a woman constable late on Thursday night.

Police said the accused, who was found sleeping on a park bench, bit the constable for asking her if she was in any trouble.

According to police, a patrol team led by constable Savita Dimbar, 26, found Noori Shaikh sleeping on a bench at Tata Garden at the Bhulabhai Desai Marg around 1am on Friday. Dimbar woke up Shaikh and asked her for her name and address and if she was in any trouble. Shaikh told Dimbar her name and said she was from Madhya Pradesh. Police said Shaikh had come to Mumbai on Thursday and had no place to stay at night.

“In many cases, we find women alone after they are thrown out of their homes by their in-laws or husband. In such cases, we send the women to rescue homes until their family is contacted,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

The officer said that when Dimbar enquired with Shaikh about her problem, the accused got irritated and pushed the constable away. “When Dimbar caught hold of her, Shaikh bit the constable on her arm,” said the officer. Dimbar and Shaikh then got into a fight as the constable tried to detain the accused. She was detained with the help of other constables and then arrested.

Shaikh has been remanded in police custody for two days. Police are trying to contact her family.

