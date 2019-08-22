33-year-old stabs husband 11 times and slits his throat

mumbai

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death by his wife in Nallasopara on Wednesday. His wife initially claimed he had killed himself, but eventually confessed to the murder. Sunil Kadam is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters. His wife, Pranali, 33, has been charged under section 302 (murder) and will be produced before Vasai court today.

According to Tulinj police, the couple had a fight around 5am on Wednesday. Afterwards, Kadam went to sleep and Pranali went to the kitchen, under the pretext of getting herself a glass of water. She returned to the couple’s bedroom with a knife and stabbed Kadam 11 times in the stomach and slit his throat. The police believe Kadam died immediately.

Pranali then came to the living room, where her in-laws and two daughters were sleeping. She told Kadam’s father, Ananda, 63, that Sunil died by suicide.

“Ananda complained to us and we started to probe,” said inspector DS Patil of Tulinj police station. “It is impossible for a man to self-stab and that too 11 times in the stomach and neck, so we sent the body for post mortem and questioned Pranali.” Pranali eventually told the police that she had found out about Kadam having an extramarital affair and had murdered him as an act of revenge.

Pranali and Kadam, an accounts executive with an Andheri-based firm, were married in 2011. Theirs was a love marriage and they lived with Kadam’s parents in Gala Nagar, Nallasopara (E), according to police. They have two daughters, aged seven and eight months.

