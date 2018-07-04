Thane woman cheated, raped by man she met on matrimonial site
The Thane resident also lent him Rs 2.6 lakh across multiple instalments.mumbai Updated: Jul 04, 2018 15:15 IST
A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a Thane-based woman and cheating her of ₹2.6 lakh.
According to authorities, the victim met Pramod Kakde, 35, a resident of Kalyan, on a matrimonial site in 2016 and the couple got into a relationship.
A police officer from Kasarwadavli police station said, “Kakde asked her for money for his household work. The woman gave him ₹2.6 lakh across multiple instalments.”
The woman also alleged that she was raped by Kakde. “The woman then told her parents and a complaint was lodged against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” added the officer.