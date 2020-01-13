38-yr-old held for stalking, sexually harassing woman

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:27 IST

A 38-year-old man was recently arrested by the Chunabhatti police for stalking, sexually harassing and assaulting a 35-year-old woman.

According to the police, the complainant, a homemaker, and the accused, Waseem Khan, reside in the same locality. The complainant told the police that on January 7, when she was going to the market, he passed comments on her. “She ignored Khan and told her husband about him. When her husband confronted Khan, he fled. However, on January 8 and 9, Khan kept passing comments on seeing her and told her he was not scared of anyone,” said an officer.

On January 10, while the complainant was going to the market with her daughter, Khan caught her hand and told her he liked her. “The woman then told her husband about it and they approached the police,” said the officer.

Khan was arrested on January 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Khan was remanded in police custody till January 13,” said a senior officer.