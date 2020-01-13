e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / 38-yr-old held for stalking, sexually harassing woman

38-yr-old held for stalking, sexually harassing woman

mumbai Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:27 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old man was recently arrested by the Chunabhatti police for stalking, sexually harassing and assaulting a 35-year-old woman.

According to the police, the complainant, a homemaker, and the accused, Waseem Khan, reside in the same locality. The complainant told the police that on January 7, when she was going to the market, he passed comments on her. “She ignored Khan and told her husband about him. When her husband confronted Khan, he fled. However, on January 8 and 9, Khan kept passing comments on seeing her and told her he was not scared of anyone,” said an officer.

On January 10, while the complainant was going to the market with her daughter, Khan caught her hand and told her he liked her. “The woman then told her husband about it and they approached the police,” said the officer.

Khan was arrested on January 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Khan was remanded in police custody till January 13,” said a senior officer.

top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News