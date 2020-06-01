391 flights operated to, from city since May 25

mumbai

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:19 IST

After the directives issued by the Government of India to resume domestic flight operations from May 25, the Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has operated a total of 391 flights, which include 196 departures and 195 arrivals, in the last one week.

CSMIA has handled a total of 42,503 passengers, which include 31,665 passengers at departures and 10,838 at arrivals.

“CSMIA was operating to 14 sectors until Wednesday and saw two sectors - Kolkata and Rajkot added on Thursday. In the last one week, the passenger load capacity has been the highest on Mumbai - Delhi route with 8,130 passengers departing out of CSMIA,” said MIAL spokesperson.

Due to the mandate by the aviation ministry and the state government, CSMIA has been operating 50 commercial passenger flight movements.

On Monday, CSMIA handled flights to destinations like Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ranchi and Patna.

Apart from six flights operated by GoAir, Air Asia India and Air India Express operated one departure and one arrival, Air India operated four flights, IndiGo operated 20 flights, SpiceJet operated 12 flights and Vistara operated four flights. Thus, CSMIA handled 50 flight, its maximum permitted flight operations by the government.

GoAir started its operations from CSMIA, on Monday, with three departures and three arrivals from Patna, Lucknow, and Varanasi route, carrying 320 passengers at arrivals, and 538 passengers at departures from Mumbai airport.

“GoAir was first scheduled to operate on Delhi route but, it cancelled, and instead operated from Patna route,” an airport source said.