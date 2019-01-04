4 dead in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

At least four people were killed and five others injured on Friday after a trailer rammed into two cars on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said.

According to police, the trailer was going towards Pune from Mumbai. The driver of the trailer lost control over the vehicle and it hit the divider of the road while crossing the Khopoli area around 11am.

“The trailer then reached the other side of the highway and rammed into two cars which were coming towards Mumbai from Pune. The impact of the accident was such that one car went off the road and fell in a pit,” said an official from Khopoli police station.

There were traffic jams on the expressway following the accident. The traffic department has deployed additional manpower to clear the traffic.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:33 IST