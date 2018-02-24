4 held for kidnapping Thane jeweller, after he refused to pay for fake gold

Four persons were arrested by the Kashimira police for allegedly kidnapping a Mira Road-based jeweller who refused to pawn a fake gold bracelet that the accused tried to pass off as real gold. The jeweller tipped off the Kashimira police, who laid a trap and arrested the quartet. One more person was arrested for designing the fake bracelet.

While one of them has been granted bail by the Thane court, the other four accused are lodged in Thane Central jail.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Arjun Bharti, Govaram Virmaram Devasi, Nemaram Jeevaram Chowdhary and Bharat Santosh Giri, all residents of Bhayander. Himmat Soni, who allegedly designed the fake bracelet, was also arrested but was later released on bail.

On February 18, two men met Gopal Prajapati, a jeweller from Hatkesh area in Mira Road and told him they wanted to pawn a 31.700 gram gold bracelet. The jeweller was shown a fake receipt, which showed that the actual weight of the fake bracelet was 30.400 grams and was purchased from one Ramesh Bhati, owner of Bharti Jewelers. However, Prajapati smelt a rat as the weight of the bracelet was unusually high. To buy time, the jeweller told the duo to return on February 19 to collect the cash in lieu of the bracelet, which was to be mortgaged. Once the duo left, Prajapati tested the bracelet and it turned out to be fake. He contacted Babulal Prajapati, president, Kashmira Jewellers’ Association and narrated the entire episode. The duo then approached the Kashmira police station.

Gopal Prajapati’s shop was closed on February 19, so the accused duo returned on February 20. They were accompanied by two other men. When Prajapati refused to give them money and said the gold was fake, the quartet threatened him and kidnapped him in his own Wagon R car. However, the Kashimira police, who were lying in wait near the shop, surrounded the car and nabbed the quartet.

Police sub-inspector Sambhaji Patil of Kashimira police said, “We have booked the accused under section 420 (cheating), section 363 (kidnapping), section 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.”