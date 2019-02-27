4 lakh SSC students from Mumbai division set to appear for board (exams)

Around 4 lakh students from Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, will take the secondary school certificate (SSC) exams at 999 centres from Friday, with 25 flying squads checking malpractices.

The number of fresh candidates this year is 3,83,320 (including, compared to last year’s 3,39,899. The number of repeater candidates has gone down to 16,307 this year, from 42,855 in 2018.

In addition to the existing guidelines, the divisional board recently warned all centres to ensure the Class 10 students don’t carry mobile phones inside the exam hall.

“After a Class 12 student was found carrying a phone at a centre in Vakola, we have asked the centres to take precautions,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

This is the first exam after the state board revised the syllabus and scrapped oral exams for languages and social sciences. “With the new syllabus, students were a little anxious. The education department then decided to scrap the oral exams, adding to their stress as they will now have to attempt a 100-mark paper,” said Sheela Pandit, a teacher from a suburban school.

“As the syllabus has changed, most of them will either write the supplementary exams in July or apply for class improvement,” Krishnakumar Patil, chairperson, Mumbai divisional board.

Under the revised pattern, students will have activity-based question papers.

The board has warned students to reach centres in time, as latecomers would be barred from writing exams.

“Any student who comes in after 11.20am for the first session and 3.20pm in the second session will be sent away,” said Khandagale.

