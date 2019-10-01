4 months on, students of TYBCom await mark sheets

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:01 IST

Four months after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced exam results for third-year BCom (TYBCom) students, some of them have complained that they are yet to receive their marksheets.

Semester 6 students of TYBCom, whose exams were held between April 3 and 25, 2019, got their results late on May 25, and the passing percentage stood at 60.31%.

Despite several visits to their colleges and the examination department, students are still unclear about the status of their marksheets.

“I was offered a job in June and at the time of joining, I was asked to submit a copy of my marksheet within three months of joining. I need the marksheet in order to be considered a permanent employee at the organisation, but MU is yet to release it,” said Anshu Kapur, a TYBCom student, who cleared her degree in May this year.

In another case, close to 30 students of Bandra’s St Andrew’s College are also awaiting their marksheets. “We have submitted all documents that MU has asked for, but till date, our marksheet has not reached our college. Despite several calls from college authorities, there has been no news about our marksheets,” said a student from the college.

Recently, for the first time in so many years, MU had managed to announce results of a major examination within 30 days of it being conducted – the prescribed limit is 45 days.

Meanwhile, results of the Semester 6 exams was made possible by the work of 3,707 teachers who assessed over 2.22 lakh answer booklets within a month. According to figures shared by MU, 50,708 students appeared for the exam, of which 23,678 students cleared the tests.

“Only a handful of marksheets are pending with us, especially those results which were withheld because of whatever reasons. We are looking into these complaints and assure students that all marksheets will be released soon,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations), examination department MU.

