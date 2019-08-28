4 sandbags, 1 metal plate: Way to keep Ganpati safe

mumbai

After repeated requests to the civic body to fill potholes ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, the umbrella body of Ganpati mandals has come up with a solution for organisers – Carry four sandbags and a metal plate, which you can use to cover craters during the processions.

“We kept asking the BMC to fill potholes, but they didn’t pay heed. To ensure the idol doesn’t get damaged during the commute, our volunteers will put sandbags and metal plate on a pothole. Once the trolley passes, they will remove the sandbags and metal plate,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS).

Satish Nayak, trustee of Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle, said they have requested civic officials to be patient with Ganpati mandals during visarjans or arrivals.

“If we are covering the potholes ourselves in the middle of a procession, there is bound to be a delay. The authorities need to co-ordinate with us,” said Nayak.

Dahibhavkar said the charity commissioner asked some mandals to fill the potholes as a social gesture.

“One of the Ganpatis in our area developed a crack while crossing a pothole during the arrival procession,” said Shivaji Khairnar, member of Shyam Nagar Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal in Jogeshwari.

