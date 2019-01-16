43-year-old held for sexually assaulting teen daughter in Mumbai

The Powai police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting his 19-year-old daughter since the past three months.

According to the victim’s statement, the accused touched her inappropriately in the absence of her mother, a police officer from Powai police station said.

The victim lives in Powai with her mother and they both work as domestic help in the neighbourhood. She has two other sisters aged 17 and 15.

Police said, on Monday, around 2pm, the girl came home from work and was cooking lunch when her father molested her and left home.

The girl started feeling unwell and went to take a nap. Around 4pm, her father returned home in an inebriated state and molested her again.

“He slept next to the girl and started sexually abusing her. The girl pushed him away, but he kept insisting her for a physical relationship,” the police officer said.

At 5pm, when the girl’s mother returned, she narrated the incident to her. When the woman confronted her husband, he started abusing her and assaulted both of them. Police said that with the help of a neighbour, they approached Powai police station.

“We recorded the statement of the victim and her mother and an FIR has been registered. A police team traced the accused from the area and arrested him,” said Balwant Deshmukh police inspector of Powai police station.

The accused has been booked under charges of 354 ( Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 ( intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

