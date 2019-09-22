e-paper
43-year-old who raped, cheated woman arrested

mumbai Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:47 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was recently arrested by the Nehru Nagar police for cheating and raping a 36-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Sham Mohan Macherela , posed as a doctor and met the victim on a marriage portal. They decided to marry and later, on the pretext of making wedding arrangements, Macherela cheated the woman of ₹4.61 lakh.

“In August, Macherela asked the woman to come to Hyderabad. He booked a hotel room and gave her a spiked drink before he raped her. On September 2, he raped her again on the pretext of marriage,” said a police officer.

The police said Macherela later took around ₹4.61 lakh from the victim to make arrangements for their marriage. He assured her that he would use the money to purchase wedding gifts and gold ornaments at a cheaper rate.

“Last week the accused came to Mumbai to get more money from the victim. She had realised that the accused was cheating her, and started shouting for help when they met. The police later arrested the accused,” said Deepak Surve, police inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:47 IST

