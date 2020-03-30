434 low-risk, 55 high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive family identified

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:47 IST

Authorities have traced 434 low-risk contacts and 55 high-risk contacts from Delhi, Mumbai and Sangli, who came in contact with Covid-19 positive members of a family in Islampur, Sangli.

The reports of the 55 high-risk contacts are awaited, while the 434 other contacts have been asked to be in home quarantine. “We are trying to track every person who came in contact with this family. Until now, we have tracked 434 low-risk contacts and 55 high-risk contacts from different areas,” said Sangli district collector Abhijeet Chaudhary. To deal with the situation, guardian minister Jayant Patil has imposed strict restrictions on Islampur amid the lockdown.

The district health department has also sought information of all the passengers from the respective airlines from which four members of this family travelled, first from Saudi Arabia to Delhi on March 11, and from Delhi to Mumbai on March 13.

They hired a private taxi to reach Islampur, and between March 14 and 19, organised a religious function, for which their relatives were invited. The district health department said the family developed symptoms soon after their return, despite which they organised social events.

The four members who had returned from Saudi Arabia were tested positive after the religious event. Later, 19 of their relatives and two domestic helps too were later tested positive.

Meanwhile on Monday, Sambhaji Bhide, Hindutva leader and founder of Shivpratishtan Hindustan, approached the district collector demanding that the family be booked for attempt to murder and violation of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.