48-year-old gets life imprisonment for stabbing wife to death

The Vasai sessions court sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife at their Nalla Sopara residence in April 2016.

The convict, Rajendra Sawant, was upset at his wife Ranjana, 44, because she wanted to divorce. The couple had a heated argument on the day of the murder, following which, he tried strangulating Ranjana. When she survived, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her to death.

“Additional sessions judge MP Divate also found Sawant guilty of stabbing his daughter-in-law Anishka, 28. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict and sentenced him to life imprisonment,” said additional public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale.

