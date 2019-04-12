Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

48-year-old gets life imprisonment for stabbing wife to death

The convict, Rajendra Sawant, was upset at his wife Ranjana, 44, because she wanted to divorce. The couple had a heated argument on the day of the murder, following which, he tried strangulating Ranjana

mumbai Updated: Apr 12, 2019 03:04 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Palghar
wife,death,stabbing
48-year-old gets life imprisonment for stabbing wife to death(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Vasai sessions court sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife at their Nalla Sopara residence in April 2016.

The convict, Rajendra Sawant, was upset at his wife Ranjana, 44, because she wanted to divorce. The couple had a heated argument on the day of the murder, following which, he tried strangulating Ranjana. When she survived, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her to death.

“Additional sessions judge MP Divate also found Sawant guilty of stabbing his daughter-in-law Anishka, 28. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict and sentenced him to life imprisonment,” said additional public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 03:04 IST

tags

more from mumbai
trending topics