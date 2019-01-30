5,625 more CCTV cameras to keep watch on Mumbai

More than two years after an extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) network was set up across the city, the state government has decided to expand it to help the police curb crimes. The state cabinet on Tuesday approved installing 5,625 more CCTV cameras to cover slums, arterial roads, bylanes and the Mumbai coast.

In October 2016, the Mumbai police had installed 4,717 CCTV cameras on 2,293 poles at 1,510 locations on main roads and traffic junctions. With the installation of additional CCTV cameras, the city will be covered by 10,342 high-tech cameras.

“The police department had submitted its requirement for additional CCTVs. The cabinet has approved the proposal, expected to cost ₹323.23 crore,” said Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, who holds additional charge of the home department. He said the CCTV network has played a vital role curbing the city’s crime rate since it went live in 2017.

The present network (phase-1) has helped solve crimes faster and in booking traffic offenders, a home department official said. “The Mumbai police gathered information on blind spots from various police stations. Now, in phase-2, cameras will be installed on arterial roads, slums to monitor activities. Some cameras will also be installed at key spots on the coastline to beef up surveillance,” a senior home department official said.

Home department officials said Larsen & Toubro, the contractor that had set up the 2016 network, will install the additional cameras as well.

“There was a provision in the contract to accommodate additional requirement. Therefore, fresh tenders may not be invited for it,” the official said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 01:03 IST