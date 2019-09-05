50% students say teachers are their friends: Survey

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:50 IST

Teachers, who go beyond the curriculum, are students’ favourite.

This was found in a recently conducted survey by Brainly, an online learning platform. More than 1,500 students across the country, mostly from cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore, were surveyed to understand their perception about their teachers in the backdrop of Teachers’ Day.

Almost 50% students said they viewed their teachers as friends while 41% said they help them solve their problems almost daily. When it came to the qualities that students valued in their teachers, the highest percentage (31%) students said that they like them for good teaching style and methodology. Science teachers emerged as the students’ favourites with 30.6% saying they liked them most followed by Math (26.4%) and language (13.3%).

Veena Sane, a city-based teacher, said exposure to social media has made students more demanding in classrooms in a positive way. “Earlier, they used to be happy learning the syllabus. But over the past few years, we are seeing a change with students asking us doubts on the basis of information that they get from other sources. So teachers need to upgrade themselves.”

Michal Borkowski, CEO of Brainly, said: “They are pillars of support and mentorship for students through some of the most crucial years of their lives. Through research, we aimed to provide a deeper insight into the intricacies of a student-teacher relationship that is not just limited to students’ academic pursuits but involves their personal growth on a daily basis.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:50 IST